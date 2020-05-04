The Blount County Correctional Facility is not testing inmates for COVID-19, Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said Monday.
O’Briant emailed that all incoming suspects are screened for the virus by having their temperatures taken before entering the jail.
“If the individual is running a temperature of 101 degrees or higher, our medical staff will further screen them and make a determination if they are allowed into the jail or be sent to the hospital,” she said.
On March 25, the Tennessee Supreme Court ordered that the presiding judge of each district devise a plan to address the incarceration of nonviolent offenders in order to reduce the jail population during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blount County Judge David Duggan signed a plan on March 31 ordering that all bookings be performed in the sally port, and all court hearings be held virtually on the next available docket.
Additionally, the plan stated that any new arrestee would be separated from the general jail population for 14 days unless released before then.
“There is a separate health observation area separate for males and females where they would be observed for 14 days if necessary before the inmate is moved to the general population,” O’Briant said.
Only one inmate has been tested for COVID-19, O’Briant said. The inmate was released before the results of his test came back negative.
Current inmates have their temperatures taken twice a week, but there is no plan to test them further at this time, O’Briant said.
O’Briant said no inmates or correctional officers have tested positive for the virus as of May 4.
The jail’s lobby still is open for visitation via video chat; however, the stations are 6 feet apart and only 10 people are allowed in the lobby at once.
According to a Tennessee Jail Summary Report in March, the Blount County Correctional Facility was at 133% capacity with 466 inmates.
