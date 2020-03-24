Blount County and Maryville and Alcoa City Schools announced today, March 24, they will follow Gov. Bill Lee's recommendation to close through April 24 because of coronavirus.
A statement from Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn following Lee's recommendation said, "We know school closures represent a significant disruption for families and students and the recommendation to extend them has not been considered lightly.
"We are committed to doing whatever we can to support our district leaders as they make the necessary decisions to ensure students can continue to access critical meal and other services, as well as receive high-quality academic instruction while they are out of school,” she said.
"Even in the midst of these challenges, we have seen an incredible outpouring from districts, schools, and teachers going above and beyond to ensure students continue to have access to food and have the supports they need to continue learning," the statement said. "This is a huge testament to our resilience as a state and the dedication of our educators and leaders.”
