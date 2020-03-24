Blount County, Maryville City and Alcoa City schools will follow Gov. Bill Lee’s new recommendation to close through April 24 because of coronavirus.
Shortly before Alcoa’s announcement Tuesday, March 24, Director Brian Bell told the Board of Education that if Alcoa students return to class Monday, April 27, they would have 14 days of instruction before the scheduled end of the school year.
“I don’t know what we can do in 14 school days, but I’d like to have that option,” he said.
Many questions remain to be answered, Bell told board members at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For example, a personal finance class has been a graduation requirement, and some Alcoa seniors were scheduled to start that nine-week class after spring break.
Another dilemma is how to calculate high school students’ grade point averages.
Alcoa’s 2019-20 calendar had May 14 as the last day for students, while Maryville’s was May 21 and Blount County May 22. The state lifted the requirement for 180 days of instruction after schools began closing in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
To comply Tuesday with the governor’s prohibition against social gatherings of more than 10 people, Alcoa was set up to livestream the meeting from the high school lyceum to any members of the public in the commons area, but no one came. The board may be meeting in some electronic from in April.
Trips Canceled
During Tuesday’s meeting the board followed Bell’s recommendation to deny permission for two field trips on the agenda, the Alcoa High School Singers annual trip to Georgia to participate in the Oakhurst Gospel Fest in late April, and an Alcoa Middle School chorus trip to Carowinds Amusement Park in North Carolina in early May.
“This is the only time in my career I’ve ever asked you to vote no,” Bell told the board.
The board also canceled three previously approved trips, a FIRST Robotics competition in Alabama in early April, an event already suspended by the organizer; a German Club trip to Berlin in late May; and an Alcoa Middle School eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C., in early May.
“If the situation changes I’ll ask them to reapply,” Bell told the board, and teachers are working on refunds.
Reviewing several upcoming events that were scheduled, such as the football and Committed to Excellence banquets, Bell told the board he has been using the term “suspended,” but “sooner or later I’m going to have to say canceled.”
Schwinn statement
A statement from Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn following Lee’s recommendation Tuesday, March 24 said, “We know school closures represent a significant disruption for families and students and the recommendation to extend them has not been considered lightly.”
“We are committed to doing whatever we can to support our district leaders as they make the necessary decisions to ensure students can continue to access critical meal and other services, as well as receive high-quality academic instruction while they are out of school,” she said.
“Even in the midst of these challenges, we have seen an incredible outpouring from districts, schools, and teachers going above and beyond to ensure students continue to have access to food and have the supports they need to continue learning,” the statement said. “This is a huge testament to our resilience as a state and the dedication of our educators and leaders.”
