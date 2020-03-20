Public schools in Blount County are focusing on feeding students and providing enrichment activities to families at home while they wait for further guidance next week from Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Education over how to proceed as coronavirus spreads.
With the General Assembly passing legislation Thursday to lift mandatory state testing this school year, the directors of Blount, Maryville and Alcoa schools all said they plan to apply for waivers from the state and not voluntarily administer TN Ready tests, which were scheduled to begin in mid-April.
Directors also said that currently they plan to continue paying staff while school buildings are closed for an extended time, including teaching assistants, custodians and cafeteria staff.
Schools were on spring break this week and all announced extended closures, Blount County and Alcoa through March 31 and Maryville until April 6.
The legislation, which passed both the state House and Senate unanimously, also lifts the requirement for 180 days of classroom instruction, so schools could extend closures without having to make up days.
However, many questions remain, such as what the requirements may be for high school graduation this year.
“We have more questions than we have answers from the state Department of Education,” Alcoa Director Brian Bell said in a phone interview Friday, March 20.
The College Board announced that it will provide at-home testing for Advanced Placement courses on two dates.
Graduation on hold
Blount County Schools announced Friday , March 20, that it is postponing all formal events, including 2020 graduation ceremonies and the high school proms. “Plans for rescheduling will be based on (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and will be communicated with families as soon as possible,” Director Rob Britt said in a message to families.
Bell is describing Alcoa High School’s prom and graduation ceremony as “suspended” at this point.
Maryville City Schools announced this week that its high school prom has been postponed until May 1. Director Mike Winstead said in a phone interview Friday, March 20, “We’re not ready to give up yet,” and there is still time to make decisions on several activities.
At this point the district isn’t making any further deposits on a planned intermediate school trip to Washington, D.C., and New York City at the end of the school year
Some decisions have been made for the district, he noted. For example, the closure of the Maryville College campus meant canceling eight concerts by MCS students.
Enrichment at home
The schools are working on plans to provide online or other remote learning opportunities to families. Britt said Blount County families likely will see communication from their schools next Monday or Tuesday.
None of the administrators expect home activities to take the place of classroom instruction.
Winstead said teachers usually cover 80-85% of content before spring break, knowing much of the last quarter usually is taken up by state testing.
Teachers know what the most essential skills are as students move into the next grade level and will focus on shoring up those skills, Winstead said.
He said he’s confident that educators can do what they need to do over the next two weeks to support learning, and he’s still holding out hope for a return to classroom instruction soon.
But next August teachers may need to do more review and “backfilling” to prepare students to move forward, Winstead said.
Tools for parents
The administrators also say they recognize the extra stress these days on parents, many of whom may be working from home, and the learning opportunities they will provide are meant as tools to support families.
“We know everybody is going through an unprecedented thing,” Winstead said.
“We know we can’t replace what happens in a seven-hour school day online, and we’re not going to try to,” he said.
Britt echoed those comments, saying, “This is not taking the place of being at school in the regular classroom.”
However educators across the districts have been developing materials designed to keep students engaged in learning.
Blount County Schools is creating both online and paper materials, knowing only about 70-80% of students have internet connections at home according to the latest district survey, and not all of those connections are stable.
In Alcoa, middle school students took Chromebook computers home over spring break but others did not, so the district may announce plans for others to pick up devices.
Britt explained that teaching assistants may have new roles ranging from supporting online learning to delivering paper packets or meals to students.
Meal plans
By Friday afternoon local public schools had announced plans to provide free meals to children 18 and younger while their buildings remain closed. “We hope we have thousands take advantage of that next week,” Winstead said.
BCS announced seven sites to start next week, with the possibility of expanding delivery if needed, possibly using school buses to deliver meals.
“We want our families to feel safe and be supported,” Britt said. “We are here to love, care and serve.”
Bell also said families should know the educators miss the students and are working to continue supporting them.
“It has been amazing to see what our folks have done this week,” Winstead said, adding that he appreciates the commitment and compassion shown. “We’re going to do our best to take care of kids.”
