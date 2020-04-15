Following Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendation Wednesday, April 15, that all public schools remain closed through the end of the academic year, the three directors of schools said instruction will continue.
“Although our school buildings are closed, we are going to continue with our distance learning,” Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt said.
Participation has been high, he said, encouraging parents and students to continue with the learning opportunities provided through formats including Google Classroom, online videoconferencing and paper packets.
Britt said the district also will continue weekly check-in calls with students and their families to offer support and encouragement, “reassuring the students that we’re in this together and we’re going to work through the problems together.”
BCS plans to forward more information to families about plans for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, probably before week’s end.
Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead already had said before Lee’s announcement this week that if the buildings remained closed, Maryville would continue instruction for all students through May 8, in online and other distance formats.
After that, Maryville plans to continue providing learning opportunities for students who are failing or who need remediation.
Winstead said Wednesday that the district would look for some type of opportunity in mid- to late May to provide “closure” to the school year for students, perhaps with a staggered schedule as they clean out lockers and turn in computers.
Alcoa City Schools Director Brian Bell also confirmed that the district “will continue all learning opportunities through the end of our regular school calendar.”
ACS plans to send more information to students, parents and staff today, Thursday, April 16.
All three public school districts moved in recent years to provide one computer for every student, which has eased the transition to online learning during the coronavirus pandemic. They also have provided paper packets for some students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.