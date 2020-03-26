While public schools remained closed to slow the spread of coronavirus this week, they provided thousands of free meals for children with drive-thru and delivery service.
Participation rose throughout the week and school nutrition administrators said they want to serve even more, encouraging families to pick up meals for any child 18 or younger, regardless of income.
“We are prepared. We have the food,” said Karen Helton, Blount County Schools nutrition coordinator. “We want our families to get this help.”
Grab-and-go bags include foods such as cereal, pastries and yogurt, as well as sandwiches, fruit, vegetables, chips, milk and juice. All school sites provide breakfast and lunch, but the districts operate on different schedules.
Some families may not be participating because they think the program is only for children in low-income homes and they want to ensure there is enough, administrator said, but that is not how the program operates. Greater participation helps schools receive reimbursements through the state.
“Our mission is to feed children,” said Tammy Hooper, coordinator of school nutrition for Maryville City Schools.
All three Blount districts have emphasized that feeding children and supporting families are their top priorities while schools remain closed, and they are providing education opportunities in various formats.
Delivering
For families that can’t make it to the schools, perhaps because they lack transportation or because of work shifts, the schools deliver food.
“We already have school buses on the road,” Helton said.
BCS has seven school sites open every weekday, serving an average of 1,300 daily, and the district began using buses for delivery on Tuesday, March 24, adding a second to the Heritage Middle School region.
“It took a great deal of planning,” Helton said. “Everyone has worked so closely together. It has definitely been a Blount County Schools family effort.”
All of the school cafeteria managers have been working, with staff rotating from among the schools. Administrators, librarians, teaching assistants and staff from the after-school Friends program also have been involved in handing out the food.
Maryville and Alcoa City Schools are making deliveries to large apartment complexes and places such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Center.
School lunch heroes
Maryville High School football coaches pitched in with delivery on Thursday, March 26, handing out breakfast and lunch for Thursday, Friday and Monday.
“The kids absolutely loved seeing them out in the community,” Hooper said.
Across its sites, Maryville provided 2,666 meals, enough for nearly 900 students, on Thursday.
The next food service in Maryville will be Tuesday, because it receives food deliveries on Mondays, Hooper explained.
To prepare for the School Nutrition Association’s “School Lunch Hero” day May 1, Hooper had purchased capes for cafeteria staff, but they donned the costumes this week while handing out food to families.
Adapting
On Wednesday, Alcoa City Schools served 3,582 meals, enough to provide nearly 600 children with breakfast and lunch for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
“Our volunteers are one of our biggest assets in making sure kids get this food,” said Tina Roy, ACS nutrition director. School staff handled deliveries.
Breakfast on Wednesday included sausage biscuits and chicken biscuits, and hot dogs were among the lunch sandwiches. The packages also included condiments.
The directors have adapted to rapidly changing rules over the past week.
While children may receive the meals regardless of family income, Hooper explained that which sites may serve them is based on school and 2010 census data. That’s why two of Maryville’s four locations aren’t at schools.
Initially rules have required the child to be present to receive the meals, but that may change. Families should ensure they know the rules for the site they visit.
This was the first week for the meals, since students were scheduled to return to class after last week’s spring break. Now schools will remain closed at least through April 24.
“We’ll serve until school gets back in session,” Helton said.
