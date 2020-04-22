The Blount County Public Library will remain closed until May 15, according to a BCPL press release Wednesday.
The library's board of trustees approved the measure to keep the library building closed until mid-May.
"During this time library administration is developing a phased re-opening schedule based on the recommendations of state and local governing bodies and health organizations," the release said.
To learn more about the library's actions during COVID-19, visit BCPL's social media pages, app or digital content service, Hoopla.
For more information about library programs or services, call the library at 865-982-0981 or visit www.blountlibrary.org.
