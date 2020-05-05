The Blount County Board of Education on Tuesday approved giving employees a 1.1% raise but also said it was forced to cut 13 positions in 2020-21.
The board passed a $95.17 million general operating budget that member Fred Goins described as “stretched tight as a banjo string.”
The total is down from $95.5 million for the current school year and relies on nearly $3.1 million from the school district’s fund balance, money not previously designated for other expenses.
“We’re effectively using fund balance to cover that sales tax revenue shortfall,” explained Troy Logan, the district’s fiscal administrator. By the middle of this month the school district expects to begin seeing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales tax revenue from March.
Blount County Schools must present its plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1 to the County Commission’s Budget Committee on May 12.
The budget leaves only about $700,000 in the fund balance above the 3% of the operating budget that must be undesignated.
“There’s no room for a catastrophe of any kind,” Goins said.
COVID and CARES
Blount County Schools is expecting $1.96 million in funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is not included in the budget passed late Tuesday. The district has not received details yet on how it can spend the money.
Board members and Logan raised concerns about possible costs for thermometers, masks, gloves and sanitizing products because of safety requirements that may be made because of the pandemic.
At the beginning of a budget work session that preceded the called meeting, Director Rob Britt told the board that while the calendar currently calls for classes to resume July 29 and the district is continuing to plan as if it will open at that time, school may look very different.
As the board discussed possible staff cuts, Chair Debbie Sudhoff said, “We don’t know what kind of classrooms we’re going to have come July or August.”
There may be new guidelines for sanitizing classrooms or serving meals, she noted. “We don’t even know what the cafeteria’s going to look like.”
Britt also noted the district is expecting skill gaps because students have been away from school since March, although it is providing distance learning through May 8.
“There’s a number of things were going to have to look at,” he said, such as teaching during breaks, particularly during the summer of 2021.
Raises for all
During the budget work session, board member Bill Padgett said, “I don’t like a budget where everybody doesn’t get a raise,” since the draft would have funded only step increases. That would have left out 169 employees certified to teach and 92 classified employees in non-teaching and administrative jobs at the top of the pay scales.
The increase that eventually passed was based in part on anticipation that the state may increase the minimum salary to $37,000, and currently Blount County’s base is $36,605.
During discussion of how to find $1.3 million to fund a 2% raise for everyone, board member Robbie Kirkland said, “I say you combine Lanier and Carpenters (elementary schools) and you’ll have plenty of money to do that 2%.”
In addition to any other savings, the district wouldn’t have to spend $750,000 currently in the budget to replace the Lanier sewer plant, which school officials worry could fail.
Britt explained that combining schools would be logistically difficult with the tight timeline, uncertainty of social distancing requirements, and the likelihood it would mean redistricting with at least one other school.
“There’s going to have to be some major cuts coming in the next few weeks,” Kirkland warned fellow board members, predicting unemployment of 20% when the new school year begins.
“We’re going to have to make some big decisions,” he said. “The revenue is not going to flow in this county.”
The budget does include $253,000 for bathroom renovations and classroom furniture to begin converting Eagleton Middle School to Eagleton College and Career Academy, starting with ninth graders joining grades six through eight in the new year.
However, $200,000 allocated in recent years among the two high schools and four middle schools for athletics and fine arts has been cut.
Combined, the work session and budget meeting conducted online lasted more than four hours, with only a couple of brief breaks. The main sticking point for much of the meeting was board members’ desire to give employees a raise without naming where they would make cuts.
Board member Diane Bain, who serves on the conferencing committee that negotiates pay and other issues with the teacher union, questioned whether a collaborative conferencing agreement reached April 24 in which the teachers and district agreed to only a step increase was legal because there was no public notice.
Initially the board voted to delay deciding on the agreement, but then questioned whether it could pass the budget without a 2% raise under the previous conference agreement.
During the meeting, Britt reached the school board’s attorney, who said because only one board member served on the conferencing committee, public notice was not required.
Board members considered waiting to fill 24 open positions, but Sudhoff said that may prevent the district from hiring the teachers it wants because they would accept other jobs.
“If we don’t do something about salaries, we’re not going to get any of the good teachers we want,” board member Jim Compton said.
Britt also explained that some of those positions were career and technical education teachers, and eliminating them could prevent students from meeting graduation requirements.
Although Compton wanted to eliminate certified employees who aren’t classroom teachers, citing as an example a math coach, those positions are funded through federal programs, not the operating budget referred to as Fund 141.
The vote for the 1.1% raise passed 4-3, with Sudhoff, Kirkland and board member Scott Helton voting no.
The vote to cut an additional 10 certified positions, in addition to three already cut in the draft budget, to save the estimated $650,000 needed for the raise, also passed 4-3. Sudhoff, Kirkland and Goins voted against the cuts.
As the board looked for potential cuts, Britt said of the budget, “It’s not pretty. It’s not what any of us wanted.”
“All we’re trying to do is survive for a year here,” he said. “I think we’ve done the best we can with what we’ve got.”
