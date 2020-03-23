Alcoa City and Blount County Schools announced today, March 23, they will remain closed through April 6.
Alcoa Director Brian Bell said the closure extension originally scheduled through March 31 is to honor Gov. Bill Lee's executive order, signed Sunday, March 22.
Lee's order prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people and calls on businesses to use alternative business models because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Blount County announcement said additional guidance is expected from the Tennessee commissioner of education on Tuesday or Wednesday and that the county closure might be updated at that time.
