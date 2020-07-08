Members of the Class of 2020 graduating this month in Blount County and Alcoa each will have four tickets for people to attend the ceremony in person, the schools announced Wednesday, July 8.
For the Saturday morning, July 18, ceremony at Alcoa High School’s football stadium everyone will have to pass a temperature check too.
“Masks will be encouraged but not required since we are outside,” Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone said in an emailed response to questions from The Daily Times. The Blount County Schools announcement late Wednesday said, “Wearing masks will be encouraged,” but it does not mention temperature checks. All of the schools plan to offer livestream viewing of the ceremonies.
“We will also allow family members in the high school commons area to view the livestream,” Stone said. “Temperatures will be taken there as well, and people will be asked to distance.”
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above will not be admitted at Alcoa.
Seating in the AHS stadium will be taped off 6 feet apart, and the seniors will be spaced out more than usual, Stone explained. The choir will not perform at this year’s ceremony.
Alcoa seniors will participate in a “Walk of Fame” around the ACS campus at 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, after graduation practice.
The local public schools delayed graduations because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Maryville High School held its ceremony May 29. Maryville also limited graduates to four guests and checked temperatures.
Blount County announced that it will provide water bottles for graduates and encourages families to bring their own water. It also delayed by two hours, to 8 p.m., the graduations at the football stadiums, Heritage High School on July 24 and William Blount High School on July 31. BCS said graduates will be seated “in a manner that maintains social distancing” and families “should adhere to social distancing markers while seated in the stadiums.”
The Samuel Everett School of Innovation graduation will be July 28 at the district’s Central Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.