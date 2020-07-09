Blount County Schools will check temperatures at its graduation ceremonies this month and work with families that need more than four tickets.
Although the plan released on social media Wednesday night, July 8, made no mention of checking temperatures, it is part of the BCS reopening plan and will be done at the ceremonies recognizing the Class of 2020, Amanda Vance told The Daily Times on Thursday, July 9.
Screening people for temperatures of 100.4 degrees or more has become a standard part of local schools’ plans to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initial release also said families will be provided four tickets, but those with unique circumstances, such as blended families or multiple siblings, should contact the schools about additional tickets.
“We’re going to try to work with them the best we can,” said Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
Although William Blount High School’s football stadium usually has a capacity of 4,000 and Heritage High School’s 3,500, there will be social distancing markers for families to follow while seated for graduation. The schools expect about 400 graduates each.
The district will provide links to watch the ceremonies over Zoom but has no plans for viewing areas on campus. Alcoa High School plans to provide viewing for the livestream of its July 18 graduation in the commons area.
BCS said wearing masks “will be encouraged,” and Vance said enough will be available for graduates and there may be some for guests, but people are encouraged to bring their own.
Ceremonies will follow tight timelines, with no choir performances and shorter speeches. Because of concerns about the heat, BCS also moved the graduation time from 6-8 p.m. for the ceremony July 24 at HHS and July 31 at WBHS. The Samuel Everett School of Innovation ceremony will be inside the Central Office at 6 p.m. July 28.
