Blount County Schools held individual graduation ceremonies Friday, May 22, for half a dozen seniors who will be joining the military.
BCS postponed its high school graduations until late July because of the COVID-19 pandemic but wanted to ensure seniors who won’t be able to attend then because they are serving the country wouldn’t miss the milestone.
From Heritage High School, Hayden Bolinger, who is joining the Army National Guard, and Christopher Burris, who is joining the Army, participated.
The Samuel Everett School of Innovation marked its first graduation ceremony with Madison Powell, who is joining the Army Reserves.
Two seniors from William Blount High School who are joining the Army received their diplomas: Timothy Luketich and James Martin, as well as James Ellsworth, who is joining the Marines.
