Blount County Schools announced all students will be in virtual learning by Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Heritage Middle School will start remote learning on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The district also will start winter break a day early, with all schools closed Friday, Dec. 18.
"Staffing is our biggest concern," said BCS Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
BCS already had its two high schools, Heritage and William Blount, planned for virtual learning all this week.
Vance said the decision to give everyone an extra day at home Friday, Dec. 18, was made in consultation with the Blount County Health Department. The district is using one of the days banked on its calendar and above state requirements.
From Friday, Dec. 11, through Monday, Dec. 14, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 61 new COVID-19 cases among children ages 5-18 across Blount County.
BCS had 11 new reported cases of COVID-19 from Friday, Dec. 11, to Monday, Dec. 14, nine students and two staff members.
