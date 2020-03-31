Blount County Schools plans to open six sites this morning, April 1, to provide child care for students whose parents are “essential workers.”
Director Rob Britt and Debbie Sudhoff, who chairs the Board of Education, approved the plan on Friday, March 27, to start April 1.
This week’s executive order by Gov. Bill Lee encouraging people statewide to stay “safer at home” includes child care among the essential services that may remain open.
“We have a lot of single parents who are in essential services,” Britt said in explaining the decision to offer the district’s Friends program on a limited basis.
Blount Memorial Hospital also reached out to BCS to be available to provide a child care center for its employees “if they should have a need,” Britt said.
Only about half the school sites will be open, serving a total of about 85 students.
The program will be open only to current Friends families, with the exception of Rockford Elementary being allowed to take new enrollees whose parents work at Blount Memorial.
For all the sites, the parents must work outside the home and Friends will give priority to those working in essential services, such as health care and grocery stores.
The director of the Blount County Health Department supported the opening with certain recommendations, Britt said, and the district will follow those precautions.
Children and employees will have their temperatures checked daily, and the children will be kept in the same group of no more than eight students throughout the day.
Spaces will be cleaned and disinfected during and at the end of every day, according to materials prepared for the Board of Education.
No one who has traveled overseas, on a cruise or to COVID-19 hot spots within the United States, such as New York and California, will be admitted. The program also will not admit anyone who has had contact with a person “suspected of, tested for, and/or confirmed with COVID-19,” the plan prepared for the school board said.
If someone who has been at a Friends site is diagnosed with COVID-19, that site will be closed and the students and staff will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
“We may try this for three days and close again based on the situation,” Britt’s memo to the board said. “We will see how it goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.