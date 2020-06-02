A revised 2020-21 budget the Blount County Board of Education is scheduled to consider Thursday, June 4, would eliminate a staff raise, curriculum materials and other projects.
The proposed budget does not included an estimated $877,000 to replace Lanier Elementary’s sewer system, which is at risk of failure, but school officials told the county’s Education Committee during an online meeting Tuesday, June 2, they are seeking grant funding for that project.
To meet a county Budget Committee recommendation that Blount County Schools not dip into its fund balance reserve for nearly $3.1 million, the latest budget proposal would eliminate:
• A proposed 1.1% increase in base pay, as well as the annual step increase for classified staff and administrators. Certified teachers would see a step increase as long as they aren’t already at the top of the salary scale.
• $435,000 for English language arts curriculum materials.
• $253,000 for renovations to Eagleton Middle School to begin adding high school grades and transition to the Eagleton College and Career Academy.
• $100,000 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs that may arise, and $100,000 for technology supplies and equipment, plus another $45,000 in miscellaneous items.
The budget already called for eliminating 13 certified positions and 14 part-time teaching assistants, BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan noted.
Logan explained that the district had hoped to replace the Lanier sewer this school year with money from Fund 177, designated for capital expenses, but high school renovations required additional money.
Working with engineers, he said, “we felt like we could nurse that (sewer) system along for this past school year.”
Sales tax estimate
The latest budget proposal also estimates sales tax revenues at $343,500 higher than the earlier budget.
Sales tax collected in March that flowed to schools in May was better than expected, Logan said. He had budgeted a 20% decline based on early estimates of the impact from closures because of the coronavirus, but told the committee, “we were actually flat,” while statewide collections were down 7%.
“The June revenue number will be very important, very critical,” Logan said, because it is based on April sales tax collections when many businesses were shut down.
Commissioner Mike Akard said his business was fine in March, but “April was absolutely horrendous.”
Akard said based on his own business, he was concerned about using March figures to generate a new estimate.
“It’s going to be bad; we just don’t know how bad,” Logan conceded, explaining that his figures are based on a 35% decrease in April.
“I think it’s going to be worse than that,” Akard said.
COVID first
When Akard asked whether the school district was looking at any redistricting, given earlier data that several of the county’s 21 schools were below 60% capacity, school board Chair Debbie Sudhoff responded, “This is an unprecedented year with COVID-19, and we’re still waiting on the Department of Ed to give us the plan for reopening our schools.”
Social distancing guidelines may put schools over capacity, she suggested.
“We’re going to have to get through this year,” Sudhoff said. “It’s not off the table, but at this time COVID-19 has taken priority.”
She and Commissioner Robbie Bennett noted residential developments in the southwest section of the county could affect enrollments. Bennett said when the Pellissippi Parkway’s extension to Sevierville Road is completed, that will affect enrollment at Heritage High and most of its feeder schools.
Bennett also pointed out that many of the county’s 14 elementary schools previously served grades K-12 and have strong community support. “Community schools are awesome,” he said.
Sudhoff added that closing schools does not result in total savings, with higher costs in areas such as transportation. That also can be a hardship for families when students travel a long distance, she said.
“That’s not to say we’ll never close a school,” Sudhoff said.
She told the committee that she wanted to thank county Mayor Ed Mitchell for his remarks on Facebook. Following the May Budget Committee meeting where he questioned spending money on schools at less than 60% capacity and failing sewer systems, he posted about budget decisions and said, “I encourage everyone to get involved in your government by attending school board meetings, filling school board positions, and attending other government meetings. Social media provides a means of sharing your opinion, but it is in no way a replacement for becoming an active participant in the way your tax dollars are being spent on education and throughout the rest of your County, all year long.”
Those comments led to action including a “Lanier Matters” rally last week.
“It created a lot of synergy in the Lanier community,” Sudhoff said of the mayor’s comments. “We have been trying to figure out in the school board how to get people involved on the school board and the county government. I think we figured it out.”
