The fifth annual Project SEARCH celebration looked different this week, in an online format because of COVID-19, but what remained consistent is that again 100% of the Blount County Schools students who completed the training program already have jobs.
“This is a record-breaking program,” Amanda Vance, BCS special education supervisor, noted at the beginning of the Google Meet event Thursday, April 23, when five students from Heritage High School and one from William Blount were celebrated.
While nationally only about 30% of students with disabilities maintain employment over time, more than 90% of Blount County’s 27 previous Project SEARCH graduates still have jobs, Vance said, while recognizing the team of educators, businesses and other partners who make the program possible.
Those who completed the program this year proved they not only learned workplace skills, budgeting and internet safety but also could handle online meetings, and demonstrated by turning on their microphones one at a time to share a bit of their experience with the more than 40 online participants.
“They have built confidence with a can-do attitude,” said instructor Tammy Hearon, who noted the attributes of each participant, such as being kind, hardworking and responsible.
Students answered Hearon’s questions and shared what they liked about the program.
“I made many new friends, said Drew Motychak, a Heritage High School student hired to work at Lowe’s.
“I do love working with you all,” said Katy Beth Millar, another HHS student whom BCS hired to work in the Montvale Elementary cafeteria.
Fred Weekley, director of food and beverage for the Knoxville Airport Hilton, represented Project SEARCH’s Business Advisory Committee and recognized those who make the program possible. “You help these young people recognize their opportunities and possibilities for their future,” he said.
The students with intellectual and development disabilities attend classroom training and internships on the Maryville College campus, which has been closed since March 19. College President Tom Bogart told the high school students, “We miss seeing you.”
Participating in Project SEARCH naturally follows the history of the college built on serving every student, he said, and is “part of a community that values education for all.”
Noting how important the celebration is, even in an online format, Bogart quipped, “I put on a tie for the first time in April.”
