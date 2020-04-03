Blount County Schools plans to give students plenty of feedback — as well as grades — on work they complete while the campuses are closed because of COVID-19.
Starting Monday, April 6, students from kindergarten through grade five will earn either a “participation” or “nonparticipation” grade for work they complete in print or online.
From middle school through high school, students can earn a score of 70 to 100, based on criteria established by each teacher’s grading policy.
Director Rob Britt described the new system during an online school board meeting Thursday when about 35 participants logged in, including board members and administrators.
“You may not realize it, but you’re making history,” Britt said. “This is the first all-virtual meeting of a (Blount County) Board of Education.”
“You’re experiencing a little bit of what our teachers and students have been experiencing,” he told the board, as schools have created distance learning opportunities while buildings remained closed because of restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
No disadvantage
“There will be no student that will be disadvantaged as a result of not having access to the internet,” Britt told the board in describing the new grading system.
For their second-semester grade, secondary students will receive the higher of their third or fourth nine-week grade.
A BCS document outlining the grading procedure says, “No student will fail due to his or her ability to access or complete work during COVID-19. If a student had a passing grade at the end of the third nine weeks, that can stand or be improved by work completed during the fourth nine weeks.”
“They can only improve their grade,” Britt said. “There’s no punitive piece to this grading system.”
“This will provide some motivation and continue to honor students who are turning their work in, and most of them are,” he said, adding that some parents have asked for a formal way to recognize the work being done.
The grading document says elementary educators will check all work, whether paper or digital, for effort and completion and provide feedback.
During the meeting, Britt explained that teachers are using a wide variety of platforms, including Google Classroom, Seesaw and ClassDojo.
School administrators and staff have reached out in various ways to contact students and their families about resources ranging from free meals available to pick up at school sites to the learning opportunities.
“We’ve used every resource that we have,” from phone calls to Facebook posts, said Jennifer Moore, supervisor of instruction for grades six through 12.
“At this point we’ve reached a very high percentage to some degree, if not every child,” Amanda Vance, BCS special education supervisor, said Friday morning, the end of the second week schools remained closed after spring break.
The grading policy is designed to reflect the realization that many factors are beyond students’ control, such as whether they have internet access and additional support at home, Moore said.
“Our focus is always on learning over grades,” she said, “but we also know that students are accustomed to viewing their progress through the vehicle of grades, so we wanted to try to find a way to acknowledge that.”
Administrators and the grading document emphasize that students with special needs will continue to receive accommodations outlined in their Individualized Education Programs.
No budget action
Because the Blount County Commission has delayed the date for the school district to submit its budget request for the 2020-21 school year, the board removed from Thursday’s agenda proposed action on the budget.
The state Department of Education is expected to send schools estimated funding levels for next year within the next couple of weeks.
