Starting Monday, April 13, Blount County Schools will switch from providing free meals for children every weekday to multiple meals on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Families may pick up breakfast and lunch on Monday for Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday for three days.
The change is being made to reduce the number of times families and school staff must be out in the community during the governor’s stay-at-home order for the coronavirus pandemic, according to Karen Helton, BCS school nutrition coordinator.
BCS began providing food during the school closure starting March 24 and by Thursday, April 9, had served 33,400 meals. Currently with seven school sites and delivery, Blount County is serving about 1,700 children a day, Helton said.
The meals are free for any child 18 or younger, with no identification or income information required, but the child must be present.
Curbside pickup is available from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at seven Blount County Schools sites. Families unable to pick up the meals should call 865-980-1046 for delivery and provide your name, child’s name, school, home address and phone number. Helton said the district is making deliveries to several apartment buildings and mobile home parks.
“Please come out and use this service,” Helton said, adding the program has had no difficulty receiving food deliveries for the meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.