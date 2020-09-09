Blount County Schools will not provide school-level data for a new COVID-19 dashboard the state Department of Education launched Wednesday, Sept. 9.
“Per the instructions from the State, a district may opt to provide new COVID case count data either on a school or district level. Blount County Schools has opted to provide data to the State on a district level,” the district’s attorney, Caitlyn Elam of Lewis, Thomason, King, Krieg and Waldrop, emailed in a response to The Daily Times this week.
Elam repeated concerns about staff and student privacy she stated in response to an earlier request from the newspaper for school-level data.
A state Department of Education news release on the dashboard said it is “requesting districts submit information on a weekly basis to report positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools, as well as whether or how positive cases may impact the way teachers deliver instruction to students.”
“This dashboard strikes an important balance in protecting student privacy while providing parents, educators, and community members with information they need to make the best possible decisions for their families,” Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in the news release.
The announcement said: “At the school level, the dashboard will provide district-reported information on the number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst students, number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst staff, and whether adjustments from the district’s primary operating model have been made within the school. ... To ensure protections of individual privacy, schools with fewer than 50 students will not be reported in the dashboard. For schools reporting under five positive student or employee COVID-19 cases, the school will be listed without a specific number of cases for the category.”
Based on enrollment data from 2019-20, no Blount County school has fewer than 100 students.
Through Sept. 4, BCS has reported 25 student cases and 16 staff cases of the coronavirus.
Earlier, Alcoa City Schools’ attorney John Owings, of Owings, Wilson and Coleman, also cited privacy concerns in telling The Daily Times that Alcoa would provide only districtwide data and would not separate student and staff cases.
ACS Director Becky Stone has been identifying school cases in calls to parents and told the newspaper Wednesday, Sept. 9, that of the 11 COVID-19 cases since schools opened July 22, five were at Alcoa High School, four at the elementary school and two at the middle school.
Maryville City Schools has been reporting cases to The Daily Times by date, school and whether it is a student or staff case.
A new case Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Maryville High School brought the total in the district so far to 11 students and 11 staff members, with six of the student cases at MHS.
The Tennessee Department of Education said more than half of the state’s 147 districts had submitted data for the first week of reporting for its dashboard, and all are expected to participate by Sept. 22.
