Blount County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 7 — the largest daily increase since the virus entered the county on March 20.
The county has reached a total of 262 positive cases, according to data compiled by the Tennessee Department of Health. Three people have died and 141 have recovered from the virus.
There are currently 118 active cases of the coronavirus in Blount County.
The Daily Times has reached out to Blount Memorial Hospital and the local health department for insight as to why the numbers are rising so dramatically. More information will be in Wednesday's edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.