More than 500 Blount County inmates and deputies will be tested for COVID-19 next week after an outbreak of cases in the jail this month.
Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced the plans for testing Friday, Aug. 21, saying in a Facebook post it was being done "out of an abundance of caution to protect the deputies who are assigned to corrections as well as the county’s 500-plus inmate population."
The 16 inmates who already have tested positive for the coronavirus are quarantined in a separate area of the corrections facility, BCSO said. Most are reporting mild symptoms, but one is receiving care in the facility's medical area, a department spokesperson said.
No inmates have died from the virus, BCSO said.
Twenty BCSO employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-July, and three have not yet returned to work. None are in the hospital, the department said.
When the sheriff's office announced Aug. 4 that 15 employees had tested positive and five were in quarantine, no inmates had tested positive.
BCSO has been taking inmates temperatures when they are booked and limiting in-person contact at the jail.
BCSO, which has about 350 employees, plans at this time to test only its deputies working in the corrections facility.
Within the past few weeks, BCSO revised its policy and now requires deputies to wear face masks when they are with the public and unable to socially distance, keeping a space of at least 6 feet.
The company that provides health care to the inmates, Southern Health Partners, will conduct the COVID-19 tests in conjunction with the Blount County Health Department.
A BCSO spokesperson did not know when the results would be returned.
In the Aug. 21 announcement, Berrong said the sheriff’s office is following COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations from the Tennessee Health Department, including deep cleaning throughout the Justice Center and corrections facility, ensuring employees with symptoms stay home and requiring face coverings and temperature checks when people enter the Justice Center.
"We are doing everything in our power to keep COVID-19 out of the Justice Center and our corrections facility,” Berrong said in a Facebook post. “Because we are a 24/7 operation and our patrol and corrections deputies continually make contact with citizens and inmates throughout their shifts, our deputies are particularly vulnerable.
“Over the last few months, we have learned a lot about COVID-19. An important characteristic of this virus is that some people don’t know they have it because they are asymptomatic — no fever, nor any of the other common symptoms attributable to COVID-19. Wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing only goes so far in some of the situations our deputies are exposed to," he continued.
"Early on, the state of Tennessee allowed first responders access to which addresses had a COVID-19 positive case, but it was later revoked. Now when we arrive at a residence, we walk in blind, and it places our first responders at additional risk," Berrong added.
