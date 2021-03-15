Access to COVID-19 vaccines in the county will expand further this weekend as Blount Discount Pharmacy hosts a drive-thru clinic at William Blount High School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
This is the pharmacy’s second mass vaccination clinic. Nearly 600 Blount Countians were vaccinated at the first, held at Fairview United Methodist Church on March 6.
“It went so well (that) we’re willing to be able to take a larger undertaking,” Blount Discount pharmacist Hamilton Borden said.
The state sent a shipment of 1,050 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Blount Discount during the first week of March. Doses have to be used with 30 days of arrival or they expire, Borden said.
The state told Blount Discount another shipment would arrive later in the month for second doses, meaning the pharmacy could use the entire first shipment for first doses.
But rather than giving out all 1,050 doses at the March 6 clinic, Borden said the pharmacy held on to half of the shots to administer as second doses to the people who attended the Fairview clinic.
First and second Pfizer shots are the same dosages and are typically administered 21 days apart.
Blount Discount decided to split the shipment for first and second doses when considering time and staffing restraints, Borden said. Directing traffic and administering doses to more than 1,000 people would be a huge undertaking for the pharmacy staff and University of Tennessee School of Pharmacy students who jumped on board to give the shots.
“We’re like ... this is going to be overwhelming,” Borden said. “Let’s just make it a first and a second shipment rather than just a first.”
Now the second shipment promised by the state is arriving this week, and Blount Discount is taking the same course of action — giving half on Sunday and holding onto half for second doses in three weeks.
Those who qualify for shots under the state’s phased vaccination plan can sign up at blountdiscountpharmacy.com/covid-19.
The mass vaccination clinics are just a part of the county’s upcoming expanded vaccine accessibility.
On today, March 16, the Blount County Health Department will move vaccination operations to Foothills Mall — enabling the department to give shots in four drive-thru lines rather than the two available at the office on McGhee Street in Maryville.
Blount Memorial Hospital last week launched a COVID vaccine online sign-up, blountmemorial.org/covid-19_vaccine.php, which is open to all Blount County residents. Before the site, the hospital distributed shots it received through the state to county doctors’ offices.
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a public-private partnership with 21 national pharmacy partners and networks, recently added Walgreens as a Tennessee vaccine distributor. As of Monday, March 15, Blount’s Walgreens were not listed on walgreens.com as having available vaccine appointments, but several locations in Knoxville did.
Vaccinefinder.org, the nation’s hub for vaccination appointment information, lists 10 Blount pharmacies and clinics distributing the shots. On that list are City Drug, Lowe’s Drugs, American Family Care, Cherokee Health Systems, both Blount Discounts Pharmacy locations and the county’s Walmart and Kroger stores.
Blount could see expansion stretching even further in the coming weeks after President Joe Biden announced March 11 that all American adults should be eligible for a vaccine by May 1.
To accomplish this goal, the president said he would deploy more troops to give vaccines, allow more health care providers — veterinarians, medical students and dentists — to administer the shots and expand the number of pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
