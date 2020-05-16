The Blount County E-911 Communications Center has entered into a statewide agreement giving dispatchers access to names and addresses of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Blount County dispatchers are only providing that information to first responders when appropriate, E-911 Communications Center Director Jimmy Long said, adding there are “short and sweet” guidelines dispatchers must follow.
“Emergency Communication Dispatchers may only notify the first responder that some individual at a given address is on the list only when the first responder is answering a call at a listed address,” Long said. “The ECD may disclose the name of a listed individual at that address only if the individual’s name on the list is also the individual needing the emergency care from the first responder.”
The Associated Press reported May 8 on the program giving the names and addresses of Tennesseans who have tested positive for COVID-19 being given to first responders, law enforcement and paramedics under a state agreement deemed necessary to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding, was finalized on April 3 between Tennessee’s Department of Health and the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board, according to documents obtained by AP.
“Health is disclosing to TECB a list of names and addresses of individuals documented as having tested positive, or received treatment, for COVID-19,” the agreement states. “Health intends to update this list daily; after 30 days on the list, an individual’s name and address will roll off of this list. Health may cease disclosure of the list upon the termination of the statewide state of emergency for COVID-19.”
The program has drawn criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, which said first responders should take precautions when entering any home because many people haven’t been tested and they can carry the virus without symptoms.
Long responded to the criticism, saying the program will protect the safety of Blount County citizens.
“Basically, it’s necessary to prevent or lessen a serious or imminent threat to a person or to the public,” Long said.
In Blount County, as of Friday, May 15, 75 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, with three deaths and 13 active cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s website. Statewide, 16,970 people have tested positive for the coronavirus with 290 Tennesseans dying from the disease.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Alcoa Police and Maryville Police departments did not sign MOUs, and instead all opted for the E-911 Center to provide the information because the center provides dispatch services for all Blount County emergency response agencies.
Alcoa Police Department Chief David Carswell said the agreement is useful to protect emergency personnel.
“It allows first responders to utilize the appropriate level of personal protection equipment as needed when responding to a call for service,” Carswell said.
