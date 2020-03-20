In light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new protocols of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus, many funeral services are being postponed, or canceled altogether.
Smith Funeral and Cremation Service has seen an increase in families choosing to hold private, family-only gatherings.
Smith is leaving decisions regarding services completely up to families, many of which are doing private viewings in shifts, so there are never more than 10 people gathered at once.
In the lobby of the funeral home, there are hand sanitizer stations and public information for preventing coronavirus. Cleaning staff is also being more diligent and cleaning high-traffic areas more often, officials said.
For those who do not feel comfortable attending a service, Smith Funeral and Cremation offers a sympathy store and tribute section on their website. People may go online and sign the guest book, or send gifts that will be delivered directly to the family home.
“We’re still going to take care of people the way we have for the last 50 years,” said Smith President Jason Chambers.
Like Smith Funeral, McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home is encouraging families to hold graveside services now and memorial services at a later date, but nothing is mandatory.
McCammon-Ammons-Click is also cleaning after each family in the funeral home.
The National Funeral Directors Association also has put out guidelines to assist funeral homes on dealing with this pandemic. They suggest that funeral homes take precautionary measures by disinfecting high-traffic areas more frequently, advising families to limit services to immediate family members only and utilizing technology for others to show support.
