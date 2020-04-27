The next few months will be full of difficult budgeting decisions for local governments, but some help is on the way from Gov. Bill Lee’s office.
In early April, Lee announced $200 million in “Local Government Support Grants” that would be distributed throughout the state — approximately $100 million each to counties and cities and towns.
Altogether, Blount governments, including Greenback, are set to receive $2,770,150 of that portion. The allocations, published online, are based on population. Cities and towns can receive no less than $30,000 and counties no less than $500,000.
With the lowest population, Townsend is set to receive the smallest amount of money: $39,776.
Maryville will receive the most money of any Blount city or town at $674,223.
The county government is set to receive $1,518,584.
Several councils and commissions already have put grant spending resolutions on the schedule for May and June budget meetings. Maryville City Attorney Melanie Davis confirmed money cannot be budgeted without public approval, regardless of Tennessee’s declared state of emergency.
County Finance Manager Randy Vineyard emailed that the county is planning to submit its application to the budget committee, but not before it is published a week in advance. “That is the county’s policy for grants,” Vineyard said, noting it will have to go through budget approval before it goes to the commission.
Vineyard did not say what the county plans on using the $1.5 million for, but the grant can only be spent on items in six categories: IT hardware upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades, road projects, public safety and COVID-19 response.
Some government leaders told The Daily Times they were not exactly sure how they want to spend the money, but others are more confident.
Maryville Finance Manager Mike Swift said the city wants to use its grant money for a “bridge project and a road project” and that the application will be on the June agenda.
Rockford Mayor Carl Koella said the town may use part of its $48,692 grant for two road projects but might also make capital improvements to “help the football program. ... I can’t definitively say because the City Council has to decide: It’s on the June agenda.”
He added that Rockford government is run conservatively and doesn’t plan to take on debt. Koella said the council tries to keep a “cushion” for unexpected events, but they are also cutting budget forecasts.
After one budget workshop, he said forecasted sales tax revenue for the 2021 fiscal year has been slashed by about 20% already.
“It’s important to live within your means,” he said.
Friendsville Mayor Andy Lawhorn said the city’s commission would not discuss the grant in a Monday workshop because the pandemic has kept them from discussing so many other pressing matters.
“We’re just trying to get our budget stuff done, and with the offices being closed and everybody working from home, that’s a lot more challenging that what people realize,” Lawhorn said. His city stands to receive $49,663.
Though governments do not have to hand in a grant application until April 30, 2021, the funds will become available after July 1, the first day of 2021 budgets for every Blount government.
