In an effort to lessen confusion about what is allowed to open and what has to stay closed relative to Gov. Bill Lee’s orders to relax statewide COVID-19 restrictions, local governments have put out information to help residents and business owners know how to react to changing information.
The Blount County intergovernmental team — including communications specialists from Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa governments — released a statement April 29 based on the governors end-of-April press conferences and orders.
“As local government leaders, we are concerned about the confusion caused by how the Governor’s Orders are applied and communicated,” the governments said in a statement, prepared by communications representatives including Amy Cowden, Jane Groff and Patricia Tipton for Blount, Maryville and Alcoa, respectively. “As one of 89 counties that must follow the governor’s orders, we are subject to laws that are different to our neighboring Knox County which is one of the six metro counties allowed to provide their own plans.”
Groff said in a phone interview it has been difficult keeping up with the constantly changing details of the orders and they are doing their best to try to keep people informed.
The statement said leaders are concerned about confusion caused by how the orders are applied, especially since application may differ county to county.
Communications officials in Knox County confirmed in an email that “things keep changing every time the governor calls a press conference,” and said it would take time to confirm the difference between how each county is implementing the orders.
In a list of openings, closings, allowances and restrictions, local governments summarized information released thus far, stipulating on many points that “guidelines are forthcoming.”
Lee’s office puts out a press release each day updating the state on COVID-19’s impact and how he is adapting the law to combat the virus’ spread. He has released three orders since April 24 clarifying and changing former statements.
“Regardless of the choice that he might make,” Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said in a legal opinion on Lee’s authority in a public health emergency, “political subdivisions may not take any action that undermines the executive orders. Thus, a political subdivision may not take any action that is either more restrictive or less restrictive as to the subjects addressed in the orders.”
More orders may either clarify or alter former statements. Thursday — a day after Blount’s governments released their statement — Lee released yet another order stating dental care entities could not perform non-emergency procedures until after May 6.
Opening policies adhering to the “Tennessee Pledge” apply countywide, including in Friendsville, Townsend and Louisville, according to the statement, which noted that details are subject to change.
Information on closing is available on county and city government websites and social media, where updates will be added as soon as they are available.
