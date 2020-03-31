Blount County local governments on Tuesday issued a joint statement in support of Gov. Bill Lee's order directing Tennesseans in all 95 counties to stay at home unless engaging in essential activities to limit their exposure to and spread of COVID-19.
Lee's latest order can be found here: https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee22.pdf.
The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. CDT Tuesday, March 31, and extends until 11:59 p.m. CDT April 14.
The number of Tennessee cases surpassed 2,000 on Tuesday and includes at least 13 deaths.
"This is not a mandated shelter in place, but instead urges Tennesseans who are in non-essential roles to remain at home," the order reads.
It restricts businesses that cannot safely operate during COVID-19 including businesses like barber shops, salons, recreational and entertainment outfits. It also provides for the continuation of essential businesses throughout every county to protect the economy.
A list of essential businesses is included in the order.
Lee's order garnered the support of Blount County; the cities of Maryville, Alcoa, Friendsville and Townsend; and the towns of Rockford and Louisville.
"Local health care leaders are advising that the situation is urgent, and that community members must stay home, away from crowds, and follow the guidelines of the CDC in order to prevent the escalation of the number of COVID-19 cases in our county," the joint statement reads.
Blount County's COVID-19 website is here: https://www.maryvillegov.com/covid-19-blount-information.html.
