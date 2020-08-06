There have been two new COVID-19 deaths in just as many days in Blount County, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Thursday.
The total of deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the county is nine.
Altogether, Blount County had 503 active cases and 170 recoveries from the virus as of 3 p.m. Aug. 6.
Statewide, TDH reported 37,606 active cases, 77,888 recoveries and 1,106 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.