A month after local public schools began welcoming students back to campus, districts are allowing more students in the buildings at the same time.
Last week, Blount County Schools became the first regional district to bring all traditional learners to school five days a week instead of staggering attendance.
This week will mark the first time that the entire Maryville City Schools district has five days of in-person attendance for all traditional learners.
Alcoa City Schools still is dividing students into two groups, with everyone learning online Fridays. However, Director Becky Stone said Alcoa may go to full attendance for the students who chose traditional learning after Labor Day, depending on how this week goes.
The numbers
The number of coronavirus cases in the county’s school-age population has appeared to roughly mirror the rise in overall community numbers since students began returning July 22 at Alcoa and the other districts the following week.
On July 22, the total number of COVID-10 cases reported among ages 5-18 was 82, compared with 663 overall in Blount County.
On Friday, Aug. 28, it was 231 for the school-age population and 1,962 overall, according data from the state Department of Health.
The Daily Times has requested school-level data on the number of cases among students and staff from all three public school districts.
Overall the school districts have reported a total of 69 cases among those who have been in their buildings since classes began in late July.
Maryville City Schools is providing detailed data, but attorneys representing Blount County Schools and Alcoa City Schools said they will not provide school-level numbers, citing privacy concerns and saying the numbers could lead to people identifying individuals with COVID-19.
ACS also has declined to separate student and staff cases in the numbers it provides to the newspaper, reporting only a total of 11 since classes began.
Blount County reported 25 student and 16 staff cases so far. It did not provide dates for the cases, but Director Rob Britt said in a phone interview Friday, Aug. 28, that the number of cases seemed to “settle down” after the first week. “We’ve been in a manageable place since the first week,” he said.
Maryville has reported a total of seven student cases, spread among five of its seven schools. Maryville High School has had three, and there was one each at the three elementary schools and Coulter Grove Intermediate, according to data from the district.
Director Mike Winstead explained that the numbers only count cases when the person has been in the school in the two days prior to coronavirus symptoms or a COVID-19 test.
MCS reported four cases among what it calls “district” staff, or those not assigned to a single school. That could include central office employees, bus drivers, custodial staff and others. Three staff cases have been at John Sevier Elementary, as well as one each at Sam Houston and Foothills elementaries, and one at MHS.
Few fevers
Maryville City Schools is easing requirements for temperature checks when students arrive in lower grades. In the first 20 days, those checks found just six fevers, Winstead said.
Now elementary and intermediate schools will be required to check temperatures just once a week but may do more, he said.
Daily checks will continue for now at Maryville’s junior high and high school, where students are just starting to be on campus every day of the week.
Another change going into effect Monday, Aug. 31, for Maryville students is the district saying masks are “required” on school buses.
Blount County Schools plans to continue daily temperature checks for its more than 10,000 students across 21 schools.
Alcoa plans to continue daily checks, too, although in an email, Director Becky Stone said, “I am only aware of a couple of elementary students who had to return to a parent due to having a temperature.”
Employees also quarantine
The districts have backed off earlier plans to allow employees to continue working in schools when they have been exposed to COVID-19.
That’s based on instructions from the governor and education commissioner that to designate employees as “critical infrastructure” they would have to follow strict procedures, including mandating masks for all staff and students in grades three and above, and ensuring people stay 6 feet apart at all times, Stone explained.
“We cannot always guarantee social distancing and will not mandate masks for students,” Stone wrote The Daily Times.
Maryville is allowing teachers and teaching assistants to telework if exposed to the virus. So if an entire classroom must quarantine, students remain with their teachers when they move to online learning. “We want teachers teaching their kids,” Winstead said.
If the students are in classrooms, a teacher in quarantine can present lessons online to their laptops while a substitute provides supervision in the classroom, he said.
Blount County Schools, however, is requiring all remote-learning teachers to work from campus locations.
Teachers who must quarantine would qualify for two weeks of paid leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, according to David Murrell, assistant director of schools. That federal law currently applies through the end of the calendar year.
Even in regular classrooms, students have been learning online programs and turning in assignments electronically, preparing for if the schools must move all students to virtual learning. BCS plans to hold a virtual learning day for all students on Veterans Day, and Britt said the district may add a few more before then.
“Our teachers are working harder than they have ever worked before, and we owe them a debt of gratitude,” Britt said.
