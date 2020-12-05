Blount County health officials agree with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the next 90 days will be the most difficult time in U.S. public health history.
“The next 90 days are going to be very challenging, and it’s very important to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “If we get through the next 90 days, with the vaccine distribution starting very soon, we will make it to the other side of this.”
From Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 857 new COVID-19 cases in Blount County. Five Blount Countians died from the virus during that time.
When asked for comment about the increase in coronavirus cases, TDH Public Information Officer Corie Gouge would not be “able to speculate about cases.”
“We would continue to encourage everyone to wear a mask if they are out in public, social distance (6 feet or more), stay home if you are not feeling well, and clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces,” she emailed Friday.
While some say the current surge is due to Thanksgiving gatherings, Naramore said not yet.
“(I)t’s very unlikely that what we saw this week is related to the post-Thanksgiving surge. That’s still to come, and that’s what we’re keeping an eye on,” he said.
Even so, Naramore urges Blount Countians to think critically about Christmas plans.
“We encourage people to make their plans cautiously and to keep your gatherings or celebrations as small as possible,” he said. “It’s not the way we traditionally celebrate Christmas or other seasonal festivities, but it’s what we need to do to keep ourselves and our loved ones as safe as possible.”
Naramore said if you’re able, move family gatherings outside and stay 6 feet apart. Since the start of the pandemic, his mantra has been “crowded and inside is bad. Less-crowded is better, and outside is best.”
“If your celebrations are impacted, be creative and think of ways that you can participate in fun alternatives electronically or create new traditions that you can later weave back in to your more-traditional festivities,” he said. “An altered season of togetherness doesn’t mean that you can’t still enjoy special moments, create memories and let people who are important to you know just how much they mean to you. It actually creates more of a need for these things.”
Naramore said taking precautions during the holidays is crucial because the season also will bring cold temperatures, which could perpetuate the spike as people are forced indoors.
“As cases of COVID-19 and/or any other respiratory illness increase within a community, you then can expect to see a domino effect at some point,” he said. “As the number of cases increase, the potential number of people who require hospitalization increases. As the number of hospitalized patients increase, there is a higher likelihood that you’ll see an increase in the number of possible deaths.”
Since the pandemic entered the county in March, 65 Blount Countians have died from the virus — 24 of those deaths have occurred within the past month.
As of 3 p.m. Dec. 4, eight people were in the intensive care unit at Blount Memorial Hospital and 51 were hospitalized for the virus, the city of Maryville’s COVID-19 informational webpage showed.
Naramore said Blount Memorial is prepared for and anticipated the influx of patients expected over the next couple of weeks.
“We continue to be prepared, not panicked. We have worked tirelessly for the last nine months to ensure that we’d be ready to care for a large number of COVID patients in the hospital setting, and we’ve worked to ensure that we had adequate supplies and personal protective equipment on hand.”
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, there were 10 critical care beds available at Blount Memorial.
