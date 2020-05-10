To ensure Blount Memorial Hospital is prepared if an influx of COVID-19 patients were to need hospitalization, BMH has taken to making creative personal protective equipment in-house.
BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said hospital officials began brainstorming ways to create PPE in February when the coronavirus reportedly entered the United States.
“It was not acceptable for us to rely solely on the national supply chain to protect our employees,” Naramore said. “Our staff is too valuable to us and our community to not be protected.”
Anticipating a shortage in the national supply of masks, hospital officials began tasking employees participating in BMH’s labor pool with creating homemade N95 masks. Employees also have manufactured cloth and surgical masks.
Public Relations Director Jennie Bounds said hospitals around the country have contacted BMH asking for its patterns and specific instructions on how to make the masks.
“Each style of mask is made from different materials and in different ways,” Bounds said. “For the N95, specifically, we have been able to use existing supplies found within the surgical areas, and our employees worked to prepare the materials into kits that expert seamstresses, including some employees, were able to make on-site.”
The hospital also provided members of the community, including Mastercraft employees, with instructions and supplies to make their own N95 masks.
Additionally, hospital employees have made more than 30,000 gowns with sleeves from thick sheets of plastic.
Venturing away from traditional PPE, the hospital also began creating innovative devices to protect its employees from the virus.
Dr. Daniela Apostoaei, an anesthesiologist at Blount Memorial, designed an intubation tent to protect health care providers involved in intubation procedures from airborne particles expelled during the intubation process.
Intubation, which is required when people are connected to a ventilator, leaves health care workers participating in the procedure susceptible to inhaling respiratory droplets from patients, Apostoaei said.
“This tent would be used by providers, who also would be donning the appropriate personal protective equipment, during medical procedures that generate aerosols contaminated with infectious agents,” Bounds said. “The tent does not replace our staff’s use of PPE. Instead, it adds another layer of protection.”
The intubation tents are made of copper frames that surround the patient’s head. A plastic hood fits over the frame and has sleeve openings for providers’ arms and a flap at the bottom that allows for the insertion of equipment.
“The hood of the tent has two slits for a physician’s forearms, and a flap for medical gear and for the intubation assistant’s hands,” Apostoaei said. “The physician performs the intubation under the clear plastic hood, forearms through the slits, while maintaining visual contact from the top.”
After intubation is completed, the plastic hood is removed and discarded, and a new one is created and put on the copper frame, which is cleaned and disinfected.
The frames were built and donated by Maryville business ICC International. The plastic hoods that drape over the frame are made by employees as part of a labor pool assignment.
While Naramore reports that the hospital has an adequate supply of PPE, it is open to the idea of creating more in-house PPE if necessary.
“If a need arises or as we learn of other types of PPE that may need to be considered, we will certainly evaluate the best way to create items that can help us remain well stocked and prepared,” he said.
