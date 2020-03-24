Blount Memorial Hospital announced Tuesday that all elective surgical procedures have been canceled until April 13 in compliance with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order.
Lee announced Monday that all non-emergency procedures should be canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Patients scheduled for procedures at Blount Memorial this week were notified of the change shortly after Lee signed the order on March 23, a BMH press release said.
Necessary and emergency procedures will still be performed as needed, BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said.
Patients are encouraged to contact their surgeon’s office with questions.
According to the release, necessary procedures include those that preserve life, prevent harm or are required to help treat a patient’s condition or disease. Elective procedures are procedures that will not negatively impact a patient’s condition, illness or well-being if delayed.
“We appreciate our patients’ understanding of the reasons why we had to cancel these with short notice,” Naramore said. “We will work to reschedule these patients as quickly as possible once we’re able to resume elective cases.”
