Up to 80 Blount Memorial Hospital employees — wanting to protect their families from the COVID-19 pandemic — will be allowed next week to stay in Maryville College residence halls because of the crisis.
Blount Memorial requested the housing for staff members who prefer not to go home and be near family members after their shifts.
Under a memorandum of understanding with the college, the hospital staff members will be able to stay at the Court Street Apartments and Beeson Village suites beginning April 20 at no cost to the hospital.
“We appreciate the college’s continued support of the hospital’s efforts to prepare for an outbreak of COVID-19 in our community,” Blount Memorial CEO Don Heinemann said in a news release issued by the college Tuesday.
To date Blount County had 47 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with 36 recovered and three deaths, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The Maryville College campus has been closed to the public since March 19 because of the pandemic, with classes continuing online and in other distance learning formats. Fewer than three dozen students who had no other options remain on the campus.
The college has not yet decided whether it will allow on-campus housing for students taking summer courses, which begin in June.
Long partners
“For decades the college and the hospital have been strong partners, and we are happy to be able to fill this need for housing,” President Tom Bogart said in a news release about the arrangement. “Most importantly, we recognize that our agreement supports the health and vitality of the entire community.”
“Our current strategic plan commits the college to ‘living our mission as a community and with our community,’ and this kind of collaboration is exactly what that commitment looks like,” he said.
Heinemann noted that Maryville College helped secure the land and funds to open a new hospital in 1947.
“For more than 70 years, Maryville College has continued to be a strong community partner that has helped us with a variety of initiatives, all of which ultimately benefit Blount County,” he said. “The college’s commitment to being a reliable and trusted community partner is a partnership we value tremendously.”
Among their partnerships, Blount Memorial and Maryville college have arrangements to provide access to vital facilities, such as kitchens, in case of emergencies or disasters.
Self-contained units
The news release from the college said Blount Memorial made the request for staff who work in specific areas of the hospital, but a spokesman for the hospital was unable to tell The Daily Times on Tuesday which areas.
The college residences to be used include self-contained units with separate bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens and are designed for between two and six occupants each. The hospital will determine who and how many people stay in each place, according to the college.
Because the campus is across the street from the hospital, the housing will cut commute times for the workers too.
As part of the MOU, both parties agree to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Blount Memorial also committed to thoroughly clean the residences at the end of the agreement, which will be no later than July 31 unless the college authorizes an extension.
Maryville College’s fall semester classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 26.
Other support
College faculty and staff are supporting the health care workers in other ways too.
They have donated more than 140 face shields made with 3D printers from the campus to the hospital and its East Tennessee Medical Group, and sewn more than 55 face masks. The hospital is proving a special medical-grade fabric that can be sterilized for more face masks.
The housing arrangement with Blount Memorial isn’t the first time the 201-year-old college has accommodated others on campus in a time of need.
Maryville was one of 151 colleges that participated in the Army Air Force Training Corps program during World War II. According to the book “By Faith Endowed: The Story of Maryville College, 1819-1994,” by Arda Walker and Carolyn Blair, “The contract provided that each college furnish quarters, meals, medical care, instruction, and certain buildings and grounds to accommodate three hundred trainees.”
