Starting Monday, June 1, limited visitation at Blount Memorial Hospital may be allowed Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As part of the new guidelines, inpatients will be allowed two designated visitors, age 16 or older, who are identified by the patient upon admission and remain in place for the duration of the patient’s stay. Only one visitor can be in the facility at a time. Patients admitted with either a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 are not allowed visitors. BMH started restricting visitors in late March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Patients in the Family Birthing Center will be allowed one support person during delivery and an additional designated visitor identified by the patient upon admission, and will stay with the patient during his or her stay.
No children under 16 are allowed inside the facility, unless receiving care.
Anyone entering the facility should enter through the hospital’s outpatient entrance and will be screened with a temperature check and specific questions. Wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose is required for all visitors, and facial coverings may not be removed while inside BMH, a hospital press release states.
