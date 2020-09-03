Weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, Blount Memorial Hospital nurse practitioner Summer Robinson found out she was a perfect candidate to donate convalescent plasma.
“I think any time we have the opportunity to help other people, we should take it,” Robinson said. “So many people could be donating. I think they just don’t understand the process, and maybe it’s just that, because all of this is fairly new.”
Plasma from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 could help in treating other people with the disease.
“The plasma can be very beneficial to even the sickest of patients, because it contains antibodies against the (corona)virus, which then help the patient’s immune system fight the virus,” Blount Memorial Public Relations Manager Jennie Bounds emailed. “Through the help of donations, MEDIC (Regional Blood Center) is able to supply convalescent plasma to patients, but also keep up with the demand of hospitals in the region.”
Robinson tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from working at an Arkansas summer camp.
Per Blount Memorial policy, Robinson had to be tested for the virus before returning to work since she had been out of state.
“I got tested and actually was positive, and when they called me, I was like, ‘What in the world?’ because I had just had a little bit of a headache, and I just thought I was tired, but then the next day I felt terrible,” Robinson said. “So, it was really good that I had to get tested because I probably would have powered through all that.”
She had mild symptoms: headache, coughing and fatigue.
“One day, I would wake up and think I’m over this, kind of like how you feel when you’re sick and you think you’re getting better, but actually I would feel sick again the next day,” she said.
As soon as she tested positive, Robinson said she knew she wanted to donate plasma.
“I knew as soon as I had it that I wanted to be a plasma donor, and Dr. Brian Bonnyman in the CareToday Clinic was the one who suggested it,” she said. “He suggested that I donate, but I wasn’t really sure about the process, so that’s when I started emailing MEDIC.”
Blount Memorial physicians suggest using MEDIC for plasma donation. It has two Knoxville locations: 1601 Ailor Ave. and 11000 Kingston Pike.
Donating plasma, Robinson said, is similar to giving blood.
“You complete an email screening, then you go to the donation center and you get a screening at the door. Finally, you go in and get another screening inside. The screening takes almost as long as it takes to actually give the plasma,” Robinson said.
After the screenings, the actual donating was easy, she said.
“It’s just a stick like you would normally get for labs, and you just have to keep your arm straight, and you’re in a comfy chair,” she said. “They do put your red blood cells back in with plasma, so that feels a little cold, but it’s something that anyone would be able to do.”
Every donation treats three to four patients, Robinson said.
“It just feels so good to be able to do something to help somebody,” Robinson said.
MEDIC is continuing to screen donors for COVID-19 antibodies through September in an effort to increase its supply of convalescent plasma and meet the demand of regional hospitals, Bounds wrote.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 865-521-2682.
“Our physicians at Blount Memorial have treated patients with convalescent plasma, and every hospital in Knoxville is using it,” Robinson said. “That’s why we need those who can to go donate so that we will have enough plasma to help treat our sickest patients, both at Blount Memorial and in our region.”
