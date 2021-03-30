Blount Memorial Hospital has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments for April 12 and 13.
Appointments are available at the hospital, 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, and East Tennessee Medical Group, 266 Joule St. All doses are the Pfizer vaccine.
While no appointments currently are available at the hospital, BMH Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds said Tuesday people should continue to check the website below for availability.
"As cancellations are made, appointments for nearly every weekday between now and then are available for those who are continuing to check the website," she emailed.
Anyone 16 and older is eligible for a vaccine in Blount County. They do not have to be a Blount resident to get a shot at the hospital. Register at blountmemorial.org/covid-19_vaccine.php for an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.