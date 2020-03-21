Blount Memorial Physicians Group is altering the way it schedules appointments to provide its patients appropriate care and lessen the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Beginning Monday, each office in the Blount Memorial Physicians Group will begin scheduling appointments during specific times of the day based on whether a patient is visiting the doctor for an illness or for a routine visit, according to a Saturday press release from Blount Memorial Hospital. Routine appointments will take place in the morning and sick visits will only be available in the afternoon.
At East Tennessee Medical Group, 266 Joule St., Alcoa, sick patients will be directed to enter through the CareToday Clinic entrance, and those patients who are coming to the medical group for routine visits and diagnostic testing, including imaging exams or blood work, will enter through the front entrance, the Saturday press release states. The two areas will be separated by a drop-down door.
Cory Everett, Blount Memorial Physicians Group director and hospital assistant administrator, said in the release that staggering patient visits and using separate entry points will help limit potential patient interactions that could contribute to the spread of coronavirus.
“Many of our patients have routine appointments that help manage conditions that, if left untreated, can create significant health complications that may outweigh their potential risk of exposure to COVID-19,” Everett said. “We want to ensure those patients that they can continue to present to any of our clinics to maintain that care.”
Everett also recommended patients call their provider’s office prior to coming in for an appointment — especially if they are experiencing fever and flu-like symptoms — including a cough and shortness of breath, which are symptoms of the coronavirus. By calling ahead, office staff members can direct patients to the most appropriate medical site, which may include recommending the patient visit the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at ETMG, Everett said. The drive-thru testing center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is available to any Blount County resident or any patient of the Blount Memorial Physicians Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.