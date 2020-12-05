Blount Memorial Hospital reopened a tent triage and treatment area outside its emergency department on Friday, Dec. 4, in response to a coronavirus surge.
“We began discussing the potential for bringing a triage and treatment tent back to our main hospital campus back in the summer, when cases were much lower,” BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said in a news release. “We saw great benefit from having a tent in the spring, and we knew that it would most likely need to return in late fall and early winter.”
Naramore said as the initial tent was being dismantled, research to support the purchase of a hospital-owned medical-grade, four-season tent was just beginning.
“We’ve been really proactive in our response, and we wanted to ensure that if there was a need to bring a tent back, we could without any challenge,” he added. “And, with it possibly being needed during cold weather months, we knew it had to be a specialized tent that could accommodate our changing East Tennessee weather.”
A few weeks before Thanksgiving, the tent and medical equipment for it — which was secured by the Blount Memorial Foundation through the Tennessee Community CARES Grant Program of the Tennessee Department of Human Services — started arriving, and hospital staff began preparing for its construction and potential opening.
Blount Memorial Chief Nursing Officer Joseph Newsome and a number of registered nurses from his nursing leadership team — and pharmacists and support staff V helped to construct the tent and prepare for its grand re-opening.
“This tent supplements our ability to care for emergency department patients who are experiencing respiratory-related distress,” Newsome said in the hospital’s statement. “The tent adds fully monitored emergency ‘rooms’ that have the ability for oxygen to be administered. Additionally, we’re able to do chest X-rays in the tent and draw labs — basically, we’ve just re-added a fully functioning emergency department outside in our parking lot.”
The tent operates from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and those hours will be expanded based on the needs of the community, Newsome said. Additionally, the hospital’s traditional emergency department operations remain unchanged, with 24/7 access to emergency care.
