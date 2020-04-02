Despite a national personal protective equipment (PPE) crisis surfacing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Blount Memorial Hospital is “doing well” in terms of PPE for employees, officials said.
Health care providers across the nation, as well as the national stockpile, have reported a dangerously low amount of the equipment as more people are seeking medical care and being hospitalized for the coronavirus.
During a recent webinar for health care workers, the Tennessee Department of Health addressed the state’s equipment shortage by offering alternative options for PPE — even suggesting the usage of diapers as face masks if no other options are available.
But despite the trend of lacking PPE, Blount Memorial has an adequate amount of gloves and masks, BMH spokeswoman Jennie Bounds said.
Last week, Blount Memorial internally began creating disposable gowns and N95 masks.
“These are two of the items that we felt were most critical for our organization, as they’re both items that the national supply chain is struggling to support among COVID-19 outbreaks in most communities,” BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hal Naramore said.
Creation of alternate disposable gowns began March 27, and production of the N95 masks began April 1. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 850 N95 masks in production at BMH.
Bounds, however, said that Blount Memorial continues to request more homemade cloth masks.
“Our community’s response to our requests for donations of supplies and homemade masks have truly helped us be in this positive position,” Bounds said. “We still need more of the cloth masks, so we ask our community to keep sewing. You are making a difference and helping us fight this virus from home.”
Gloves, gowns, masks and face shields are considered PPE, Bounds said, but the type of equipment worn depends on the care being given and patient conditions. Homemade masks, for example, help conserve medical masks needed by staff members and physicians who come in contact with patients.
While Blount Memorial staff members in patient care areas are required to wear the appropriate PPE for the particular patient and circumstance they are dealing with, the hospital also has provided masks to all BMH employees while the coronavirus remains a threat to public safety.
“Our employees are our — and our community’s — most valuable asset,” Bounds said. “And providing them a mask to wear at work is something that we feel is a priority in our hospital’s plan.”
Additionally, to reduce contact between employees and patients, BMH and its satellite clinics are using forehead scan thermometers to reduce exposure.
On April 1, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bradley Jackson announced the launch of TN Creators Respond — a pipeline to manufacture needed medical equipment and PPE for hospitals and health care providers across the state.
Providers will be able to submit requests for medical equipment online directly through the pipeline, which is available on the state Chamber of Commerce website.
As the demand for PPE grows due to more patients testing positive for the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends social distancing from others.
Gov. Bill Lee issued a “stay-at-home” order Thursday requiring Tennesseans to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee had 2,845 positive cases of COVID-19, with 32 deaths. Some 34,611 people have been tested for coronavirus statewide.
In Blount County, 180 people have been tested — with 32 testing positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.