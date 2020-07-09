Blount Memorial Hospital will resume testing all newly admitted patients for COVID-19 after stopping the process last month, hospital officials said.
The decision came after Blount County saw a significant rise in coronavirus cases over the past month.
“We made the decision to resume the testing, which initially ceased about a month ago, to help ensure the hospital environment, including our patients, staff and facilities, stays protected,” BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said.
Testing will resume today, July 10.
“Cases are on the rise, and we’re keeping a close eye on that,” Naramore said. “By testing our inpatient admissions, we can quickly know if patients coming into our hospital have COVID-19 and whether they are symptomatic or not.”
Knowing a patient’s COVID-19 status as soon as he or she is admitted is important, Naramore said, because it allows hospital staff to know how much personal protective equipment should be worn around the patient. This prevents the hospital from wasting PPE, he added.
“While hospital staff all have some level of personal protective equipment on at all times based on the area in which they work, knowing whether the patient the staff is caring for has COVID-19 or not may mean the hospital can preserve PPE for a potential large-scale outbreak,” Naramore said.
Naramore said that the hospital’s current level of PPE is good.
“By taking cautious steps such as this, we can continue to conserve our stock little by little,” he said. “So if these cases spread more rapidly than what we’re seeing now, we never find ourselves in a position to not offer protection to the doctors, nurses and support staff our community will be relying on to care for them.”
Knowing new inpatients’ COVID-19 status is helpful so hospital staff know immediately whether to place the patient in isolation, he said.
The return to testing applies only to newly admitted patients, Public Relations Manager Jennie Bounds said. Pre-surgical or pre-procedure patients as well as outpatients will not be subject to mandatory testing. All patients are required to wear masks.
“Our surgical and procedural teams have continued to take additional precautionary steps we put into place back in May when the governor’s executive order was lifted and these services were able to resume,” Naramore said.
Blount Memorial employees are required to get tested if they show symptoms, have a known positive within their immediate household or have traveled outside of East Tennessee, Bounds said.
In order to prevent spreading the virus to families of staff members who come directly in contact with COVID-19, Bounds said the hospital supplies them with scrubs so they’re able to change before and after shifts.
Should the need arise, the hospital also has plans to offer alternative housing options for workers on the coronavirus frontlines, Bounds said.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, July 9, BMH had 11 COVID-19 inpatients. Approximately 19 Blount Memorial employees had tested positive for the virus.
“We will continue to monitor COVID-19 activity in our hospital and in our community, and as we have from the beginning, will continue to adjust our plans to best meet the needs of our patients, while also continuing to protect our patients, staff and facility from unnecessary exposures,” he said. “We’re staying prepared, not panicked, just as we have done since February.”
