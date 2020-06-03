Blount Partnership has received the status of Accredited Economic Development Organization for the second time.
The AEDO program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession, a Blount Partnership press release stated.
“Earning the AEDO accreditation tells the community and prospects that the Blount Partnership attained a measure of excellence assuring that their trust is well placed, and their business is in good hands,” the press release stated.
The accreditation, given by the International Economic Development Council, is awarded after an economic development organization passes a documentation review and onsite visit.
During these evaluations, the IEDC evaluates the structure, organization, funding, program and staff of the organizations. Maintenance of the AEDO status is required every three years.
