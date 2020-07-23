Blount Partnership's Political Pop-In event has been moved from in-person to a candidate online video series because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event originally was scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, from 9-11 a.m. at the Blount Partnership, 201 S. Washington St., Maryville.
It originally was to serve as an opportunity for political candidates and officeholders to meet with their constituents in a laid-back atmosphere.
Candidates will have the opportunity to record a two-three minute message about their platforms and what they plan to accomplish if elected. The Blount Partnership will disseminate the videos on the internet.
"It is important to the Blount Partnership that candidates that are on the Aug. 6 ballot have every opportunity to get their message out to the public," a press release stated. "We are disappointed that both candidates and officeholders will not get the opportunity to mingle with their constituents in person but look forward to continuing this event in-person again in the future."
