While many in Blount County have been asked to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, emergency management units are still taking calls, but with a modified plan of service.
Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County police and fire departments are taking extra precautions in a time when responding to calls might be a little more dangerous than usual.
Most of the modified measures mean first responders are being extra careful when they interact with residents.
Different agencies are reacting in a variety of different ways.
“For example, on the fire side, where we would normally run a call to a medical facility with AMR,” Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp said, “we’re not doing that.”
Crisp said if ambulances need help and call on police or fire, they’ll be there. But he said he wants to avoid risking the lives of individuals who might be more vulnerable to the virus as well.
For simple medical calls when there’s just a need for transportation, fire and police are just letting ambulances take the reins.
Both Maryville and Alcoa’s officers are trying to cut down on smaller issues as well. In a situation where residents can just call and file a report, that’s exactly what they’re being instructed to do.
Alcoa is not currently responding to fender benders without injuries, for instance, according to a new list of procedures sent to The Daily Times.
But they are trying to keep a heavy eye on the public and officers are doing “high visibility patrols” in shopping centers and closed business areas.
APD traffic stops are only happening if there is “a clear and present danger to other motorists or pedestrians” or if someone is flagrantly breaking the law, its written statement said.
This is all precautionary, but Maryville’s Crisp said if residents are known to be suffering from a respiratory issue or even if they’ve traveled out of the country recently, responding officers and firefighters will at least have to mask up and put gloves on.
“The job that we do is inherently risky to begin with and we know that coming in,” Crisp said. “We just do the best we can to keep our folks safe.”
He added Maryville employees are now having their temperatures taken as they come into work and as they leave each day.
Police and fire are not the only EMS agencies changing how they are operating for the time being.
Blount County-contracted AMR is “taking additional precautions” as well, according to a statement the company sent to county commissioners and the mayor.
AMR employees follow the twice-a-day temperature check procedure and fill out an online health questionnaire at the beginning of each shift.
“Please know that we greatly value our relationship with you and hope you understand that we must be adaptive as this disease is evolving,” the statement said. “Plans we make today could change tomorrow.”
