Blount County topped its previous high in COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 30, with 221 new cases, Tennessee Department of Health data shows.
In total, 5,752 Blount Countians have tested positive for the coronavirus and 61 have died since it entered the county in March.
The previous high was on Aug. 27 and Nov. 18, which each had 170 new cases.
Gov. Bill Lee told reporters on Monday that he and health officials are encouraging Tennesseans to stay vigilant against the virus during the holiday season.
“As we come up on the time when we are about to embark on a distribution of vaccines that will do incredible good work in mitigating the spread of this, we need Tennesseans to step up,” Lee said. “They’re doing so, but we want to encourage them to double down.”
The governor has refused to issue a statewide mask mandate, leaving the decision to require face coverings to county and city mayors.
Lee said his COVID-19 Unified Command Group travels to Tennessee counties to talk to government, school and health care officials about “how important it is that we work together.”
“That’s really been our strategy, and we’ve been very encouraged with the way it’s worked,” Lee said.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell repeatedly has stated that he would not issue a mask mandate, even after his wife contracted the virus.
