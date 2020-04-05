A patient at Blount Memorial Hospital has died because of illness related to COVID-19.
Hospital spokeswoman Jennie Bounds confirmed to The Daily Times in an email Sunday that someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at the hospital.
The death is the first related to the pandemic in Blount County; no details were released.
"We ... extend our sympathies to the friends and family of this patient and thank the teams of doctors, nurses and other clinicians who cared for this patient," Bounds said.
By Sunday, Blount saw a total of 36 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tennessee Department of Health reports.
A total 282 people total had tested negative by that point.
Read more about this case and COVID-19's impact on Blount County in Monday's issue of The Daily Times.
