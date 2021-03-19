More Blount Countians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 than have had the virus, Tennessee Department of Health data shows.
TDH reported March 16 that Blount had 14,102 fully vaccinated people, while the total case count since COVID entered the county in March 2020 was 14,010 that same day.
While March 16 was the first day vaccinations bypassed case numbers, the trend continued throughout the week. On Thursday, March 18, just more than 14,800 people had been vaccinated against the virus, while only 14,061 had fallen victim to it.
Additionally, 26,112, or 8.47% of Blount Countians, had received the first dose of a vaccine. More than 11% of Blount County was fully vaccinated as of March 18, TDH data shows.
“I believe we have a chance to be over the worst of this pandemic,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said at a recent hospital board of directors meeting. “Here and across the country, we are clearly on a steep decline.”
Blount County does seem to be over the worst of the virus, with cases continually dropping since the start of the year.
March has seen a daily average of about 23 Blount COVID cases so far, TDH data shows. February’s average was 50 per day and January’s was 86.
Blount’s COVID decrease, which is following state and national trends, can be credited almost solely to the influx of vaccines, which are becoming increasingly accessible.
People ages 65 and older, as well as all health care workers, teachers, first responders and those with qualifying medical conditions that make them at higher risk to serious illness from the virus currently are eligible for a vaccine in Tennessee.
Vaccinefinder.org, the nation’s hub of vaccination information, lists 11 Blount County pharmacies and clinics administering the shots. The website links to sign-up pages for each of the locations.
Blount Memorial Hospital is not listed on vaccinefinder.org but also is distributing vaccines to the community. BMH’s sign-up can be found at blountmemorial.org/covid-19_vaccine.php.
BMH Public Relations Manager Josh West said the hospital had administered 15,696 vaccine doses as of the end of March 18. BMH expected to give about 300 more on March 19, West emailed Friday morning.
As the county approaches its one-year anniversary of its first COVID case today, March 20, decreased numbers and increased vaccinations signal the beginning of the end to a disease that has claimed 186 Blount County lives.
“In some ways, I’m pleasantly surprised to see where we are today,” Naramore emailed. “We have effective vaccine options beginning to be more available to people who truly can benefit from having it, and the pandemic has, as a whole, been brought under control on a national level, pretty quickly.”
