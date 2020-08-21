More than 500 Blount County inmates and deputies will be tested for COVID-19 next week after an outbreak of cases in the jail this month.
Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced the plans for testing Friday, Aug. 21, saying in a Facebook post it was being done "out of an abundance of caution to protect the deputies who are assigned to corrections as well as the county’s 500-plus inmate population."
The 16 inmates who already have tested positive for the coronavirus are quarantined in a separate area of the corrections facility, BCSO said. Most are reporting mild symptoms, but one is receiving care in the facility's medical area, a department spokesperson said.
No inmates have died from the virus, BCSO said.
Twenty BCSO employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-July, and three have not yet returned to work. None are in the hospital, the department said.
