Adhering to a special set of COVID-19 standards, courts in Blount County will remain closed to in-person hearings until the end of May.
Judge David Duggan has released a statement that the justice system will continue to follow restrictions set out by the state Supreme Court in March, when courts were shuttered to in-person hearings and safety measures created for arrests.
“We are concerned that neither the state nor our county has reached the point of a decline in new COVID-19 cases for fourteen days in order to meet federal guidelines for entering into a phase one of reopening,” the statement read, going on to cite a rise in new cases, which exceeded 400 each day in Tennessee between April 22-26.
The county also saw several positive case increases in the same time period, the statement noted, adding “it is not yet appropriate” to open courts to more in- person hearings.
That has been put off to June 1 and even then, the court will adhere to a set of guidelines, Duggan said.
But even through June, local judges are encouraging lawyers to communicate with clients in some way other than coming to court. That includes inmates who have been undergoing hearings via a system that broadcasts from the jail to the courtroom.
“There should be no negotiations in a court setting,” the statement emphasized.
But other normal proceedings are set to be reinstated.
Bench trials will resume in June, for instance, while some types of motions and a handful of other matters will be done in person.
Divorces in Division I Circuit Court will be beard by appointment only, for instance, and in General Sessions, judges are still trying to work with the clerk and Blount County Sheriff’s Office to work out “the logistics of a limited opening” when it comes to civil and criminal cases.
The Juvenile Court is set to expand its use of telephonic hearings, the statement said, but some proceedings will move back to in-person status, including termination of parental rights hearings, unless everyone involved agrees to an electronic meeting.
Small courtrooms at the Juvenile Court mean that no more than eight people can attend a hearing at once.
In the cities, municipal court is resuming early in June. Alcoa, Maryville and Townsend’s courts will be set up to provide for social distancing, with each one opening June 2, June 9 and June 4, respectively.
At the Blount County Justice Center, people are encouraged to wear face masks, their temperature is being taken at the door and in-person hearings will be restricted to 10 or fewer people.
Attorneys also are facing a set of restrictions and are still required to call a judge before meetings.
“Attorneys will not be allowed to just show up at a judge’s office with pleadings or other documents/papers,” the statement read.
According to state Supreme Court guidelines, there will be no jury trials until July 3.
The full proposed plan for reopening has been released with the online version of this article at thedailytimes.com.
