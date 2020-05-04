How Blount's courts will open in June

A statement from Judge David Duggan released May 1 details exactly how courts are set to open in June. Some specifics are still being worked out. Here's a brief overview of that statement:

• Bench trials: Starting in June with no more than 10 people will be allowed in a courtroom and times are supposed to be staggered so that everyone is not arriving at the same time. ONly attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers and other "necessary persons" including victims will be allowed to attend.

• Circuit Court, Division I: Pro se agreed divorces will be heard by a appointment only.

• Circuit Court, Division II: Motions for default, summary judgement, dismissals and criminal motions and hearings will be heard in person.

• Sessions Court, Divisions I, III, and IV: Divorces, other domestic relations cases, orders of protection and probate cases will be heard following state Supreme Court guidelines released April 24.

• Sessions Court, Division II and Juvenile Court: May hearings will be reopened to in-person proceedings at the court's discretion, though only eight people will be allowed in juvenile courtrooms.

• Alcoa, Maryville and Townsend Municipal Courts: Reopening June 2, June 9 and June 4, respectively. Various limitations will be required and people are encouraged to wear masks.