Blount Memorial Hospital closed its coronavirus tent triage and treatment area on the hospital’s main campus outside the emergency department on Friday, May 29.
“This tent was put in place in mid-March as part of our multi-phase plan to protect our patients, staff and community from a potential outbreak of COVID-19 in our community,” Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said in a Friday press release. “We feel, based on the current activity of COVID-19 in our community and what we’ve been seeing here in Blount County throughout the last month in terms of positive cases, that we can dismantle this tented area and still safely triage and treat any respiratory-related issues through isolated areas within our emergency department.”
With recent and current COVID-19 activity, the emergency department will follow the same triage and testing processes to isolate respiratory-related patients from others, just as it does with other viruses, including flu.
“Our emergency department and hospital continue to be able to care for all of our patients safely, no matter their health emergency,” Naramore said.
While the tent on the Blount Memorial Hospital campus has been taken down, the triage and testing tent at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa remains in place.
