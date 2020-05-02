In order to keep employees working as Blount Memorial Hospital sees a significant drop in patient numbers amid COVID-19, the hospital has given workers the opportunity to participate in a labor pool.
Any employee that is not part of the direct response to COVID-19 and works in a department or facility that is experiencing low traffic due to the pandemic is eligible to participate in the labor pool, which spans the hospital’s main campus and satellite clinics.
“When Gov. Bill Lee required elective procedures to stop and fitness centers to close, employees in those areas had the opportunity to join the labor pool,” BMH Chief Nursing Officer Sonya Large said. “When these elective procedures resume and our fitness centers reopen, these employees will return back to their traditional job in our organization.”
A labor pool usually is one of the first solutions considered to keep hospital workers employed in the event of a disaster or emergency, Large said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, employees participating in the labor pool have made personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns. They also have been assigned to staff screening tables, work the community information line and deliver donated supplies, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said.
“All of these non-traditional positions that our affected employees have filled have been part of our hospital’s plan for an outbreak of COVID-19 in our community,” Naramore said. “Our affected employees have played a very important role in helping our hospital prepare, and their willingness to do non-traditional jobs has also kept them working amid worker furloughs.
About 65 employees participate in the labor pool daily, Large said. If employees don’t choose to work in pool-assigned jobs, they are able to use their paid time off (PTO) to continue to take home a paycheck.
Employees also have the option to share or donate PTO among themselves so that people with more time could give saved-up hours to people without any.
But many employees have chosen to continue working in areas of the hospital that may be unfamiliar to them.
Bridgett Raines, who works in the radiology department, has spent her time in the labor pool making N95 masks and gowns.
“I was so thankful that I was able to work in the labor pool and not have to use all of my PTO time. It was scary when we were cutting back hours in the Breast Health Center,” Raines said. “I really enjoyed helping the hospital be in a situation where we knew we wouldn’t have to worry about PPE running out. I felt like I was helping out my coworkers.”
When employees enter the labor pool, they don’t officially leave their jobs, BMH spokeswoman Jennie Bounds said.
“That position is not being eliminated or altered. It’s just temporarily not being worked,” she said. “The roles that they may fill are based on need or could be located in any of our facilities, and employees in the labor pool continue to receive their same rate of pay.”
Large added that the labor pool not only keeps people working, but also continues to give them access to benefits.
“Going into the labor pool does not mean that your job is going away,” she said. “In fact, the labor pool is a function that keeps you working during a time you might otherwise not have the option to continue working, which means our employees are continuing to receive a paycheck, and their benefits are continuing for them and their dependents.”
Last week, Blount Memorial confirmed it had furloughed 211 employees due to lack of patients at the main campus. As of April 22, BMH had only 86 inpatients — 43% less than on the same day in 2019.
Despite these numbers, the hospital prides itself on not eliminating or laying off any employees, which has been made possible largely by the labor pool, officials said.
“It was pretty fantastic to be able to not worry about lost work,” said Adam Burgess, a Total Rehabilitation employee who participates in the labor pool. “It was really great to see not just our department pulled in, but other departments from across the whole hospital pulling together to do the same job.”
Burgess assisted in making disposable gowns; he and his team created 1,000 gowns in one day.
“It was fun. It really didn’t feel like work. It reminded me of the history of our hospital — with people coming together to do the same job,” he said.
As the county continues to gradually reopen, per Lee’s Executive Order 29, hospital officials anticipate people will be able to get back to their traditional jobs.
“It is our hope that, starting this week, a large number of our employees who were affected by low census volumes will see their areas start to resume more-normal operations,” Large said. “As our community and state begin phased reopenings and individuals may feel more comfortable resuming their medical care and appointments.”
